HCM City welcomed 546,000 foreign visitors in October, lifting the total number of international arrivals to the city in the last 10 months to 2.65 million, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

The local tourism sector has developed new products, and prepared events to promote local tourism potential, aiming to attract more tourists in the remaining months of the year.

Local travel agencies have been improving the quality of products to bring unique and unforgettable experience to visitors.

They have also joined events and fairs to introduce tourism attractions in the city to international travelers./.

VNA