HCM City eyes stronger cooperation with Wallonie-Bruxelles
Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with the French-speaking community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) in potential fields such as clean energy, biology, health, education; digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has told a Belgian official.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau (R) and Minister-President of the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles Pierre-Yves Jeholet (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City wishes to strengthen cooperation with the French-speaking community of Belgium (Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles) in potential fields such as clean energy, biology, health, education; digital transformation, and high-tech agriculture, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau has told a Belgian official.
At a reception on October 20 for Minister-President of the Federation Wallonie-Bruxelles Pierre-Yves Jeholet, who is on a working visit to the city, Chau briefed the guest on the locality’s socio-economic development, and thanked the Belgian government for supporting Vietnam, including HCM City, in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
He promised to create the most favourable conditions for foreign investors, including those from Wallonia-Bruxelles, to do business and long-term investment in the southern hub.
Chau also suggested the two sides promote cultural exchange activities, towards enhancing the mutual understanding, solidarity and friendship between Vietnamese and Belgian people.
For his part, Pierre-Yves Jeholet highlighted the fruitful relations and multifaceted cooperation between Wallonie-Bruxelles and Vietnam as the two countries will celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2023.
Wallonie-Bruxelles, with businesses having strengths in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research, is eager to push up cooperation with Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular in this field, and expand existing projects, the official said, adding Wallonie-Bruxelles is willing to cooperate with HCM City in areas of its strength.
The Belgian region looks to boost bilateral trade with HCM City, as well as cooperation between private enterprises of the two localities in developing clean energy, waste-to-renewable energy industry, and water treatment, he affirmed./.