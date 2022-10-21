Politics UN Secretary-General begins official visit to Vietnam Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres arrived in Hanoi, beginning an official visit to Vietnam from October 21-22 at the invitation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics UN Resident Coordinator: contribute towards an increasingly resilient Vietnam United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has granted an inclusive interview to Vietnam News Agency on the upcoming Vietnam visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as the Vietnam-UN partnership.

Politics ASEAN, China wish to early adopt Code of Conduct in East Sea: spokesperson The joint working group of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China held their 37th meeting on the implementation of the Declaration of Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) in Cambodia on October 1-3, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.