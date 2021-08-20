Society Over 130,000 tonnes of rice allocated to 24 pandemic-hit localities More than 130,175 tonnes of rice sourced from the national food reserve will be provided for 24 cities and provinces to aid people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a decision issued on August 20.

Society Gifts presented to foreigners in HCM City The Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control of Ho Chi Minh City’s Thu Duc city presented gifts to foreigners living in the city who are hit by the pandemic.

World Berlin grants 30,000 COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnam The administration of Berlin city on August 19 presented 30,000 COVID-19 quick test kits to Vietnam to support the country’s fight against the pandemic.