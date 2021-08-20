HCM City facilitates international air ticket holders’ travel to airport
Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee Le Hoa Binh has issued a document ordering support for airline ticket holders who want to go to Tan Son Nhat International Airport for their international flights, at the request of the Ministry of Transport.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee Le Hoa Binh has issued a document ordering support for airline ticket holders who want to go to Tan Son Nhat International Airport for their international flights, at the request of the Ministry of Transport.
Accordingly, the municipal People's Committee assigned the municipal Department of Public Security and the People's Committees of Thu Duc city and districts to coordinate and direct forces on duty at checkpoints in the city to create favorable conditions for ticket holders and drivers to go to Tan Son Nhat International Airport and back if they fully meet the requirements as specified in the Ministry of Transport’s document No. 8272/BGTVT-VT dated August 11.
According to the guidance of the ministry, when moving to the airport, ticket holders need to show their passport (with a valid visa); air ticket (paper or electronic) clearly showing the ticket code, flight time, flight date and flight number; valid certificate showing negative test result for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR method; medical declaration; and strictly following the Health Ministry’s 5K message - khau trang (face mask), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distance), khong tu tap (no gathering), and khai bao y te (health declaration).
Only the driver and one passenger are allowed in a vehicle, except for the case that people living in the same house fly abroad on the same flight./.