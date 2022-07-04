HCM City hopes for stronger ties with Germany’s Frankfurt city
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai met a visiting delegation of the German city of Frankfurt led by Mayor Peter Feldmann on July 4.
The meeting between HCM City and Frankfurt officials on July 4. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai met a visiting delegation of the German city of Frankfurt led by Mayor Peter Feldmann on July 4.
Mai said HCM City views Frankfurt as one of the key foreign localities in its external relations.
He noted as there remains much potential for bilateral cooperation, the two sides should step up partnerships in trade, investment, information technology, science, environmental protection, and tourism.
Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Frankfurt Mayor Peter Feldmann at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, Feldmann expressed his hope that in the time ahead, the two cities will further intensify exiting relations and expand cooperation to the areas matching HCM City’s interest and Frankfurt’s strength such as information technology, education, and environmental protection.
During their working trip, the Frankfurt delegation will attend the opening ceremony of the city’s representative office in HCM City and an international automotive industry exhibition. They will also visit some German enterprises operating in the southern economic hub of Vietnam./.