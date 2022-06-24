Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh (left) shakes hands with Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development on June 23. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), has underlined the need to enhance the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Germany in the coming time, especially working together to prevent and be ready to deal with new diseases that may break out.



In a working session with Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh on June 23, the official said that Germany is ready to support Vietnam in building medical centres and facilities.



Given the new context of the world and regional economic and political affairs, Germany and Vietnam face many challenges, but also have opportunities to deepen good strategic partnership and create favourable conditions for businesses of the two countries to enhance and expand collaboration, he said.

At the event. (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the development of cooperation between Germany and Vietnam, including the implementation of Germany's official development assistance (ODA) projects for Vietnam.



The German official highlighted the need to simplify procedures relating to the management and use of ODA to ensure its effectiveness, contributing to Vietnam’s sustainable development.

Ambassador Minh expressed his sincere thanks for the great support of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Germany to Vietnam through effective projects, as well as in pandemic prevention and control, especially the donation of 10 million doses of vaccines in the past time./.