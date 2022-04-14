Society Scientist honoured for contributions to Vietnam-Japan agricultural cooperation Labour Hero, People's Teacher, Professor and Doctor Vo Tong Xuan - Honorary Rector of Nam Can Tho University was bestowed “the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon” by the Japanese government for his contributions to promoting agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, at a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 13.

Society Private kindergartens face shortage of teachers Many private kindergartens in Hanoi are facing a shortage of teachers after a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.