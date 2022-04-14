HCM City leader extends greetings on Laos, Cambodia’s traditional New Year
Ho Chi Minh City hosted a gathering with Lao and Cambodian students on April 13 to celebrate their traditional New Year festivals – Bunpimay (Laos) and Choul Chnam Thmey (Cambodia).
It was attended by Deputy Secretary of the city’s Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Cambodian Consul General Sok Dareth, and Lao Deputy Consul General Vongphan Phomphiphack.
It was part of a series of events organised by the municipal committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) to promote exchanges with Lao and Cambodian students and to mark the 55th anniversary of the Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations (June 24, 1967 – 2022) and the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022).
Hai offered his greetings to the Lao and Cambodian students who are studying in the city, wishing that they will still have a warm and happy New Year while living away from home.
He reaffirmed that giving great attention to Lao and Cambodian students, the city leaders have implemented a number of support programmes for them, notably one connecting the foreign students with Vietnamese families.
The official also expected the Lao and Cambodian students will continue contributing to strengthening the solidarity and close friendship between the three countries./.