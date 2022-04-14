HCM City leader receives Argentinian Ambassador
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai and Argentinian Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino (Photo: hcmcpv.org.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai received Argentinian Ambassador to Vietnam Luis Pablo Maria Beltramino on April 13, during the host highlighted the trade ties between the city and Argentina.
Bilateral trade reached 147.6 million USD in 2021, a year-on-year increase of 5 percent, despite COVID-19, Mai said.
During the reception, the city leader spoke highly of Argentina’s efforts to fight COVID-19, and said that during the COVID-19 fight, the southern city learned experience of many countries, including Argentina.
He said he hopes that the embassy coordinates with the city to propose cooperation activities in the near future, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2023.
Ambassador Beltramino highlighted the fruitful development of cooperation between Argentina and Vietnam in the past years, especially in the fields of politics, trade and technology.
He said that Argentina continues to consider Vietnam the main trading partner in Asia and the embassy will deploy numerous cooperation programmes with Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in 2023.
Currently, Vietnam is Argentina's fifth largest trading partner./.