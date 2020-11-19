Business FDI inflow in real estate rises four times in Q3 New foreign direct investment (FDI) in the real estate sector increased four times quarter-on-quarter to 2.35 billion USD in the third quarter, according to statistics of the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Business Construction materials market flourishes again After a gloomy period due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction materials market in HCM City started to flourish again in the third quarter as the peak construction season began and demand from some export markets recovered.

Business ASEAN energy ministers, IEA gather at online dialogue A dialogue was held between ASEAN energy ministers and the International Energy Agency (IEA) via videoconference in Hanoi on November 19.

Business Anti-counterfeit Technology Centre opens branch in HCM City The Anti-counterfeit Technology Centre (ACT) Vietnam officially launched its branch in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18, aiming to prevent counterfeit products and protect the rights of consumers and enterprises in the southern region.