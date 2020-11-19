HCM City looks to expand cooperation with WB
Ho Chi Minh City always considers the World Bank (WB) its important long-term development partner, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City always considers the World Bank (WB) its important long-term development partner, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.
During a working session on November 19 with Carolyn Turk, new Country Director of the WB in Vietnam, Hoan highlighted the crucial role played by resources provided by the bank for the city’s socio-economic development, affirming that the locality will effectively use them.
He also spoke highly of Turk’s efforts since she began her term.
The WB official paid field trips to projects on Ho Chi Minh City's green transport development and environmental sanitation, thus considering the bank's further support for the city to implement the projects.
Hoan applauded the bank’s help for HCM City in planning an innovation urban area in the East, expressing his hope that the WB will continue to support the city to accelerate the implementation of projects, as well as provide it with resources for digital transformation and developing public transport system in the coming time.
For her part, Turk expressed the hope to continue working closely with the municipal authorities to quickly remove problems facing the implementation of projects in the city.
She also recommended that projects should be implemented on schedule, ensuring the requirements as committed by the city.
Based on the works done, the WB will create more favourable conditions for the city in the process of proposing its new plans in the future, she said./.