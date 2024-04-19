Business Old loans must endure higher interest rates temporarily: central bank The average lending interest rate for new loans by commercial banks is reported at around 6.4% per year, a decrease of 0.7 percentage point per year compared to the end of last year. However, borrowers with loans issued before the latest rate adjustment still must pay higher rates, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Vietnam among top domestic infrastructure investors: Ambassador Vietnam is one of the leading countries in Asia in terms of investment for infrastructure development, allocating 5.7% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to projects in this field, said Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN).

Business Vietjet adds more flights to Dien Bien To meet the rising demands to visit Dien Bien of people and tourists during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu victory, Vietjet increased the frequencies of flights between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northwestern province to 28 per week.

Videos Agro-forestry-fisheries products nearly double in Q1 Total export revenue from agro-forestry-fisheries products in the first three months of this year is estimated at over 13.5 billion USD, up nearly 22% over the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.