Da Nang to pilot riverside pedestrian street The central city of Da Nang's Hai Chau district is set to pilot a pedestrian street on the western bank of the Han River in the end of April, on the occasion of the National Liberation Day (April 30) and May 1.

Airlines asked to increase flights during upcoming holidays The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) held a meeting with representatives of airlines to consider increasing flights and seats and offering flexible airfare to meet the travel demand during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.

National action month against domestic violence to run through June The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has urged ministries, sectors, organisations and local authorities to observe the National Action Month for Prevention and Control of Domestic Violence in 2024, themed 'End Violence, Cultivate Love,' running through June.

Infographic 10th National External Information Service Awards The 10th National External Information Service Awards in 2024 continues to recognise works and products in 10 categories: video clips, initiatives and products with external information value, photos, TV broadcasts, radio broadcasts, books, print newspapers, electronic newspapers and websites in Vietnamese, and print newspapers, electronic newspapers, and websites in foreign languages.