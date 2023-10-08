Videos Vietnam makes efforts to develop domestic carbon market In the context that about 70 countries and territories have applied carbon pricing instruments, experts held that Vietnam should also apply such tools, especially by developing the domestic carbon market, in order to support the realisation of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction target.

ASEAN ASEAN ministers to meet in Quang Ninh to discuss disaster management The 11th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Management (AMMDM) is scheduled to take place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh, from October 8 to 13.

Environment Water quality degradation affects lower Mekong countries: forum The 13th Mekong River Commission (MRC) Regional Stakeholder Forum (RSF), a platform for relevant parties to get updated on hydropower and other developments along the Mekong River — Southeast Asia’s largest river, was held in the Lao city of Luang Prabang on October 5.

Business Workshop stresses PPP’s role in cutting emissions from tra fish chain A workshop was held in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on October 5 to discuss public - private partnership (PPP) in reducing emissions in the tra fish production chain in Vietnam.