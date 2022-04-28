HCM City opens Thu Thiem 2 bridge
Thu Thiem 2 bridge linking Thu Duc city and District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City opened to traffic on April 28.
Thu Thiem 2 bridge seen from above (Photo: vnexpress.net)
HCM City, (VNA) – Thu Thiem 2 bridge linking Thu Duc city and District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City opened to traffic on April 28.
The six-lane bridge, crossing Sai Gon river, cost over 3.08 trillion VND (134.26 million USD) and spans 1,500 metres.
A lighting system is also being planned to turn the bridge into a symbol of the city.
At the opening ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai said Thu Thiem 2 is an important transport work which will increase development momentum for the eastern region of HCM City, and has already become an architectural highlight on the Sai Gon River.
Together with Thu Thiem 1 bridge and the tunnel beneath the Sai Gon River, Thu Thiem 2 will complete the road network, enhance connectivity between the city centre with the Thu Thiem new urban area, and boost investment attractiveness, he noted.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai said the bridge will contribute to the development of the Thu Thiem new urban area and residential areas in the east of the city. It will also help fuel other projects nearby, improve local transport infrastructure, and ease traffic congestion./.
At the inaugural of Thu Thiem 2 bridge (Photo: VNA)
