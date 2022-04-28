Society Ho Chi Minh City today After 47 years of liberation of the South and reunification of the country, Ho Chi Minh City has made great achievement with particularly impressive works, contributing to changing the face of the city. With a population of over 13 million, the city aims to become a smart and modern urban area.

Videos Wartime diaries - Messages to the next generations Filled with warm sentiments and enthusiasm, wartime letters and diaries tinged with time and the dust of the battlefield are proof of the spiritual strength and noble ideals held by the generation of Vietnamese people who contributed to the nation’s greatest triumph - the 1975 Great Spring Victory.

Society Hanoi police ready to ensure safety and security for SEA Games 31 The Hanoi Police on April 29 launched a campaign to maintain security and social order during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the region's biggest sport events.

Society WHO representative honoured with insignia Dr Kidong Park, outgoing Representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Vietnam, has been honoured with the insignia “For the Health of the People” by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health.