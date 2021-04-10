Business 30th Vietnam Expo to feature 300 stalls The 30th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) is set for April 14-17 in Hanoi and will feature 300 stalls and a series of workshops on e-commerce.

Business PM decides on infrastructure building policy at two IPs The Prime Minister has issued Decision No 548/QD-TTg on investing in infrastructure at the The Ky Industrial Park (IP) in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.

Business Vietnam, Turkey hold B2B matching webinar for supporting industries Vietnam and Turkey held the “Business-to-Business (B2B) Matching Webinar on Products for Supporting Industries 2021” on April 9, aiming to introduce the potential of Vietnamese electronics and mechanics manufacturers to major Turkish importers.