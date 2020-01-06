HCM City plans to crack down on vehicle emissions
Ho Chi Minh City authorities plan to restrict the number of old vehicles that cause pollution.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
According to figures from the city’s statistics bureau, as of mid-2019 the city had more than 9 million vehicles, including 8.1 million motorbikes.
The programme will be undertaken in three stages: 2019–20, 2021- 25 and 2026–30.
It includes a number of measures to control exhaust emissions from cars and motorbikes, restrict the number of aged vehicles and reduce the use of private vehicles and increase the use of public transport.
Measures to reduce private vehicles include levying a fee on cars entering inner districts.
Restrictions on cars and motorbikes will follow a road map, starting with districts 1,3,5, and 10, Thu Thiem New Urban Area in District 2 and Phu My Hung in District 7, and then expanding to surrounding areas./.
