HCM City receives medical supplies, vehicles for COVID-19 fight
Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee on August 27 received medical supplies and vehicles worth 161 billion VND donated by the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) in support of the city's COVD-19 fight.
Ho Chi Minh City receives medical supplies, vehicles donated by THACO for COVID-19 fight (Photo: VNA)
Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City’s People's Committee on August 27 received medical supplies and vehicles worth 161 billion VND donated by the Truong Hai Automobile Joint Stock Company (THACO) in support of the city's COVD-19 fight.
The donation comprises 500,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits, 30 specialised ambulances, 25 mobile vaccination trucks.
Addressing the handover ceremony, Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said the city appreciated contributions and support of individuals, businesses and organisations in the current difficult period.
According to Tran Ba Duong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of THACO, in addition to equipment for an ambulance, the 30 spcialised ambulances is installed a negative pressure disinfection and cleaning system, serving the transport of COVID-19 patients.
Earlier, THACO donated 1.85 million rapid COVID-19 test kits, supported 25 mobile vaccination trucks for southern provinces with the complicated pandemic situation./.