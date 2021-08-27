Health Caseload exceeds 410,000, additional 386 deaths reported The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam reached 410,366 as 12,920 new infections were reported on August 27 evening.

Health Vietnam receives 403,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by Australia The Australian Consulate in Ho Chi Minh City on behalf of the Australian Government handed over 403,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Vietnam on August 27.

Health PM asks Binh Duong to quickly conduct COVID-19 testing for residents Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 27 asked the southern province of Binh Duong, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, to quickly conduct testing for all local residents to early detect infection cases.