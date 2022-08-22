HCM City, RoK foster cooperation
Ho Chi Minh City hopes that the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s parliamentarians promote activities to encourage Korean businesses to continue investing in Vietnam and the city, Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council, said on August 22.
At a reception for Chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Association Kim Tan-yeon who is on a working visit to the city, Le emphasised that Korean enterprises and community working and living in HCM City have made many contributions to the overall development of the local socio-economic development, adding that they act as an important bridge in the relationship between the two countries.
She pledged to create favourable conditions for Korean businesses to invest and do long-term business in the city as well as create the best conditions to support the Korean community.
She said there is room for exchange and cooperation between legislative and supervisory agencies between the two countries as well as between HCM City and localities of the RoK. She suggested that parliamentarians pay attention to further strengthening exchanges and sharing experiences in the field, especially between HCM City and RoK localities.
For his part, the chairman of the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians Association called for HCM City authorities' support in expanding KoK schools in the city, saying that this is a valuable resource for the future development of relations between the two countries.
He affirmed the association is ready to promote the exchange and sharing of experiences between HCM City and localities of the RoK, especially in the areas that the RoK has strength and the city is interested in, such as building smart cities, high-tech agriculture, education and training./.