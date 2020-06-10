Society Foreign arrivals could reach 6-8 million in 2020 if int’l tourism resumes in Q3 Vietnam could welcome 6 to 8 million foreign visitors this year if COVID-19 remains under control and international tourism could be resumed in the third quarter of this year, a webinar in Hanoi on June 10 heard.

Society Two Vietnamese universities listed in QS world rankings UK educational organisation Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) announced its 2021 QS World University Rankings on June 10, with the Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi and VNU - Ho Chi Minh City finding places in the 801-1,000 group.

Society Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again The tourism sector is working with ministries and relevant agencies to welcome international tourists to Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in some key markets.

Society Voluntary social insurance attracts more participants As many as 606,000 people had joined voluntary social insurance as of May 31 this year, completing half of the set target and up 26,000 compared with the figure of 2019, heard a meeting in Hanoi on June 9.