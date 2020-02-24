The atmosphere at the construction site on metro line 1 (Ben Thanh - SuoiTien) is busy and everyone is racing to get the work done. Engineers and workers are trying to meet their target of having 85% of construction completed by the end of this year.

Construction of the 19.7 km Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien metro line is expected to complete by the end of 2021. Ho Chi Minh City is also pushing for progress on metro No. 2 (Ben Thanh – Tham Lương) which is 48km long. The Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai highway project has also entered the first stages. Many other key transport projects will be completed this year such as the new Eastern Bus Station, Thu Thiem 2 Bridge, An Suong Tunnel and many intersections in the area.

It is expected that 53 transport projects including repairing, upgrading, building new roads, bridges and overpasses will be completed by Ho Chi Minh City’s transport sector in 2020. Locals expect fewer traffic jams, less flooding and more convenient transportation once these projects go into operation.

Some projects have encountered difficulties regarding the COVID-19 epidemic, ground clearance and disbursement of capital. However, the bustling atmosphere at construction sites is a positive sign for Ho Chi Minh City in 2020./.

