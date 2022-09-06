Society Webinar on sustainable agriculture transformation in Mekong Delta The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Dutch Embassy in Vietnam held a webinar on sustainable agriculture transformation in the Mekong Delta on September 6.

Politics Photos tell stories about Vietnam - Laos special relations A photo exhibition on the Vietnam - Laos relations kicked off at the National News Agency Centre in Hanoi on September 6.

Society Vietnam hopes for exemption of residence, income taxes for interns in Japan Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MOLISA) Dao Ngoc Dung had a working session with Japanese Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) Katsunobu Kato in Tokyo on September 5, suggesting that the Japanese side consider the exemption of residence tax and income tax for Vietnamese interns as applied to those from other countries.