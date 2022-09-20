Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Brazil invites Vietnamese firms to attend International Coffee Week Representatives of the administration of Brazil's Minas Gerais state invited Vietnamese firms to participate in the International Coffee Week from November 16-18 and the Security & Defence Exhibition slated for November in Belo Horizonte city.

Politics Vietnamese foreign minister attends Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, on behalf of the Vietnamese President, paid respects to Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral held at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Politics PM chairs teleconference with heads of representative agencies abroad Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a teleconference with heads of Vietnamese representative agencies abroad on September 19 to discuss promoting economic diplomacy in the service of national development.