HCM City steps up cooperation with RoK’s Busan
The HCM City delegation and RoK officials pose for a group photo. (Source: hcm.gov.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council, led by its Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le, is now on a working visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) from September 19-24, reported the Sai Gon Giai phong newspaper.
In a courtesy call to Park Jung Muk, Standing Vice Chairman of the Busan Metropolitan Council, Le said she hopes Busan will encourage local businesses to seek partnership opportunities in Vietnam, particularly HCM City, and vowed that HCM City will create best conditions possible for Korean firms to operate here, while Park expressed his belief in the sides’ stronger and more active cooperation across fields.
The Vietnamese official thanked Busan for its assistance to the southern metropolis during a COVID-19 outbreak last year and suggested the cities increase their discussion and collaboration regarding smart urban development.
Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le (L) of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Park Jung Muk, Standing Vice Chairman of the Busan Metropolitan Council. (Photo: hcm.gov.vn)Also on September 19, the delegation held a working session with the management board of the Busan Eco Delta Smart City project.
Le said the HCM City authorities have approved a programme toward 2025 on building the city into a smart metropolis and expressed her hope the board will join the city in such development in the future.
A visit to Honorary Consul General of Vietnam in Busan Park Soo Kwan by the delegation took place on the same day, during which Le noted the two cities have capitalised on their resources and strength to grow together and pointed to tremendous room for their further cooperation.
Busan is among the seven RoK localities establishing twinning and cooperation relations with HCM City. The Busan Metropolitan Council, meanwhile, is one of the two of its kind in RoK securing friendship and collaboration ties with the People’s Council of the southern Vietnamese hub./.