HCM City striving to maintain stable prices of staple food until end of March
Ho Chi Minh City will keep prices of staple food and foodstuff stable until the end of March. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will keep prices of staple food and foodstuff stable until the end of March, said Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade at a meeting on March 14.
The regular meeting was held by the city’s steering committee on COVID-19 prevention and control, and economic recovery.
Production costs are on a rise on account of increasing prices of packaging, fuel and inputs, so HCM City is highly likely to see prices of many staple goods surging in the coming time, he said.
The southern hub is maintaining its market stablisation programme for staple food and foodstuff, some of which make up 30-50 percent of the market share, he noted, adding that firms have also committed to stablising prices one month before and after the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday.
Phuong anticipated that in April, many enterprises may propose raising prices based on proof of higher input costs. The Department of Industry and Trade may have to revise the prices up, but it will also advise the municipal People’s Committee on possible aid to be provided for the firms so as to help them address rising input costs, the official explained./.