Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Retail petrol prices continued to rise by nearly 3,000 VND (0.13 USD) per litre from 3pm on March 11 following the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.



This is the seventh consecutive hike of petrol prices in 2022, with total increases amounting to over 6,500 VND per litre.



Accordingly, the retail price of RON95 bio-fuel rose by 2,990 VND to a maximum of 29,824 VND (1.3 USD) per litre, while that of E5RON92 rose 2,908 VND to no more than 28,985 VND per litre.



Meanwhile, the price of diesel 0.05S went up 3,958 VND per litre.



The upward adjustment of petrol prices is due to the rise in the world petrol prices under the impact of the on-going conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said./.