Business Cashless payments help boost internet economy: Deputy PM Cashless payments would not only increase of the circulation of capital, it would also help boost the internet economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Business Tra Vinh province seeks more foreign investment Completing mechanisms and management policies is among the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh’s efforts to lure more foreign investors and improve the quality of foreign direct investment in the locality.

Business Equitisation of SOEs still sees slow progress Only nine state-owned enterprises (SOEs) were given the green light from the government for their equitisation plans this year, reported the Ministry of Finance (MoF).