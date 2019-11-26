Business Korean firm to develop 900-million-USD smart IP in An Giang Leaders of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang on November 26 had a working session with representatives from the industrial park (IP) investment promotion association of the Republic of Korea (RoK) on developing smart IPs in the locality.

Business NA permits Gov’t to choose investor for Long Thanh Int’l airport The Government has the right to choose an investor for the Long Thanh International Airport project in the southern province of Dong Nai, according to the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee.

Business Bamboo Airways works to open direct route between Hanoi, Melbourne Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways and Melbourne International Airport of Australia inked a Memorandum of Understanding on opening a new air route connecting Hanoi and Melbourne on November 26.

Business Wood and wood product exports exceed 1 billion USD in October Vietnam raked in more than 1 billion USD from wood and wood product exports in October, up 22.7 percent year-on-year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.