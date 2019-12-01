Business Petrol price adjusted up in latest review The retail prices of petrol were adjusted up as from 3pm on November 30 under a joint decision of the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Industrial production index’s expansion slows down in November The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in November saw the lowest rise since the beginning of 2019 at 5.4 percent, mostly due to the slowing-down of mining and processing-manufacturing sectors, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Pork price pushes up November CPI The Consumer Price Index (CPI) of November increased by 0.96 percent compared to last month, the highest growth for November’s CPI in the last nine years.