HCM City to close more non-essential service businesses
HCM City on May 7 ordered more non-essential service venues to shut down from 6pm due to the growing complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and locally.
The decision will be applied to indoor sports facilities (gyms, fitness centres, yoga centres, billiard halls), wedding venues, buffet restaurants, dining establishments providing karaoke and singalong services, and karaoke parlours.
Events and activities gathering more than 30 people in public places will also be banned.
Other events and activities can still be held but organisers must ensure that participants maintain a distance of at least one metre between each other, and the number of participants should not exceed 50 percent of the venue’s capacity. They must also undergo temperature checks, wear face masks, and use hand sanitiser to prevent the spread of the virus.
The city previously suspended the operation of bars and discos, massage and sauna services, cinemas, theatres, and online gaming centres.
HCM City last week discovered one case of COVID-19, linked to the recent outbreak in northern Ha Nam province. It has confirmed 264 cases to date, 240 of which have recovered while 24 remain under treatment./.