Society HCM City supports Vientiane, Phnom Penh in COVID-19 fight Ho Chi Minh City has offered Vientiane and Phnom Penh 50,000 USD each to support the two capital cities of Laos and Cambodia in overcoming the hard time due to impacts of COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Bac Giang improves quality of human resources The northern province of Bac Giang has set a goal of raising its rate of skilled workers to 80 percent and the rate of those with training certificates to 27 percent by 2025.

Society Remains of martyrs repatriated from Laos, reburied in Ha Tinh, Quang Binh The authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh held a ceremony at Nam national martyrs’ cemetery in Huong Son district on May 6 to rebury remains of 11 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos.

Society Army disinfect COVID-19 hit hospital in Hanoi Soldiers from the Vietnamese army’s chemical division on May 6 disinfected the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases (Kim Chung commune, Dong Anh district) which has been a COVID-19 hotspot in the latest outbreak.