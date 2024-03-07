Society Congratulations extended to Muslim community in HCM City on Ramadan month The Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City on March 6 held a meeting with representatives of the Muslim community in the city on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

Society Numerous Hanoi activities celebrate International Women’s Day A wide range of activities to honour the beautiful values of Vietnamese women have been organised by women’s organisations in Hanoi on the occasion of the 144th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8, 1910 – 2024).

Society Vietnam announces two foreign-based terrorist organisations The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security has announced two terrorist organisations based in the US and Thailand, accusing them of using violence to achieve secession in the Central Highlands.

Society VUFO contributes to boosting Vietnam - US people-to-people exchange The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) hosted a meeting with a delegation from the Communist Party of the US led by Arturo Cambron, member of the National Committee, in Hanoi on March 6 morning.