The Busan Sea Festival in the Republic of Korea (Photo courtesy of KTO)

- The Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO) in Vietnam will organise a Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) Culture and Tourism Festival in Ho Chi Minh City at the end of September.The annual event will feature a series of activities to promote the cultural and tourism attractions of the two countries, including a showcase of new destinations, tour products and music and art performances, with the participation of Vietnamese and Korean famous artists.The Korean agency expects to showcase its country’s friendly and beautiful images as well as cultural and tourism exchanges between the two countries.Besides the festival, the KTO will also organise various events to promote the RoK’s tourism in Vietnam, including a road show on Korean MICE tourism in Hanoi in July and the Korea Travel Awards in Hanoi and HCM City in December.In the second half of this year it plans to launch the Korea Tour Card, Namhaean, for tourists visiting the Namhaen region such as Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do and Jeollanam-do.The card, a foreigner-only transportation card available nation-wide, includes local benefits.The RoK received more than 215,500 Vietnamese visitors in the first five months of this year, up 32.3 percent year-on-year, according to the KTO.The number of Korean tourists visiting Vietnam in the first quarter of this year topped 1.1 million, a year-on-year increase of 24.4 percent.Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Phu Quoc were their most popular destinations.-VNA