Health Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 kicks off in HCM City The Vietnam international exhibition on products, equipment, supplies for medical, pharmaceutical, hospital and rehabilitation – Pharmedi Vietnam 2023 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

Health Photo exhibition honours French scientist Louis Pasteur The Pasteur Institute in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13 coordinated with the French Embassy in Vietnam and the French Consulate General in HCM City to organise a celebration ceremony and a photo exhibition featuring the life and career of French scientist Louis Pasteur as well as his contributions to the science of humanity and Vietnam.

Health 82.5% of Hanoi population receive health management services The capital city of Hanoi has recorded 82.5% of its population receiving health management services, aiming to achieve the goal of covering the entire population with health management by 2025.

Health HCM City enhances international cooperation in preventive medicine The Ho Chi Minh City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) signed a cooperation agreement on preventive medicine with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) on August 31, aiming to make strides toward improving the disease control capability at the centre.