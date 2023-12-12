Politics Chinese leader’s article sketches out Vietnam-China future cooperation orientations The Nhan dan (People) Newspaper has run an article by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping entitled "Building a China-Vietnam Community with a Shared Future That Carries Strategic Significance And Writing Together a New Chapter in Our Modernisation Drive" on the thresholds of the Chinese leader’s state visit to Vietnam from December 12-13.

Politics Vietnam, Japan continue implementing defense cooperation Senior Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, received in Hanoi on December 11 a delegation from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) and Sasakawa Peace Foundation led by Major General Shirai Ryoji, Director of the Department of Personnel and Training at the General Staff of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force.

Politics Chinese top leader’s Vietnam visit significant: expert The state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is of significance as it takes place at the time when the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, a Chinese expert has said.

Politics Upgrade of relations to further drive Vietnam - US partnership: Ambassador The upgrade of the Vietnam - US relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation, and sustainable development will create a new impetus and an open corridor for further promoting bilateral ties in the future, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.