Business M&As in Vietnam forecast to slow down in H2 2022 After seeing positive results in the first half of 2022, mergers and acquisition (M&A) activities in Vietnam are forecast to slow down in the second half as investors become more conservative about several macro trends impacting the country’s economy, according to an analysis of M&A data by Ernst & Young (EY).

Business Agricultural sector urged to enhance use of by-products A large quantity of agricultural by-products is produced every year, but a majority of it is treated as waste and dumped or burned.

Business Multi-million dollar garment factory opens in An Giang The Mekong Delta province of An Giang opened a garment factory on September 30 with Dutch investment of 253 billion VND (10.6 million USD).

Business B2B event helps Vietnamese, Korean firms boost partnership A business delegation from Gwangju - the sixth-largest metropolis of the Republic of Korea (RoK), joined a business-to-business (B2B) trade event with Vietnamese enterprises held by the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA Hanoi) from September 26 – 30.