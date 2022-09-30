HCM City’s CPI up 0.3% in September
Ho Chi Minh City’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in September, with six out of the 11 groups of goods and services witnessing an increase in prices, the municipal Statistics Office reported on September 30.
Prices of food and catering services increased by 0.23% during the month, with food and processed food going up 0.04% and 0.48%, respectively.
Those of foodstuff picked up 0.08%, with poultry rising 0.47%; cooking oil, 0.38%; and fresh seafood, 0,59%. The prices of eating-out service; and those of housing, water supply, electricity, fuel and construction materials respectively picked up 0.47%, and 0.66%.
Prices of textiles, hats and footwear decreased 0.11%, with fabric increasing 0.22%; and hats, 0.36%.
Prices of transport services declined 2,12%, mainly thanks to a 5.19% drop in fuel./.