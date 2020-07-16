Health Vietnam records eight new imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam reported eight new imported COVID-19 cases on July 15, said the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Ministry of Health presents 200,000 face masks to Lao counterpart The Vietnamese Ministry of Health presented 200,000 medical face masks to its Lao counterpart on July 15 to support the country in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Major vaccination centre opens in Dak Lak The Vietnam Vaccine JSC put into use its 32nd vaccination centre in Buon Ma Thuot city in the Central Highlands’ province of Dak Lak on July 15 - the largest of its kind in the region.