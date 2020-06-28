Business Vietnam suspends Pakistani pilots over fake license concerns The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has suspended nearly 20 Pakistani pilots working for Vietnamese airlines after Pakistan discovered 262 local pilots using fake licenses.

Business COVID-19-induced uncertainty affects bond markets The COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Vietnam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

Business Vietjet to seize all opportunities for sustainable development Amid the global crisis sparked by COVID-19, Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has created a foundation for recovery and will look to seize all opportunities for sustainable development from 2020 thanks to the resources of a robust management system, the airline’s modern fleet and flexible business strategies, especially its strong financial capacity.

Business Vinamilk sees revenue and profit up despite COVID-19 Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, dairy producer Vinamilk’s total revenue and profit in the first half of 2020 still rose 3-7 percent on-year, CEO Mai Kieu Lien has said.