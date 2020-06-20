A press briefing to introduce Vietbuild exhibition themed 'Construction – Building materials – Real Estate – Interior and Exterior Decoration', which will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7 from June 24 to 28. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNS/VNA) — The Vietbuild International Exhibition with the theme Construction – Building materials – Real Estate – Interior and Exterior Decoration will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from June 24 to 28.

The exhibition will have nearly 1,800 booths of more than 400 exhibitors, including many foreign brands.

It is among the first exhibitions this year. Many Vietbuild exhibitions with different themes will be held in the country’s four biggest cities of Hanoi, HCM City, Can Tho and Da Nang this year.

On display will be building materials, electrical equipment, interior and exterior decorative items, hygiene equipment, door and door accessories, paints, water purifiers, hand tools and others, with many new models and improved features and quality to meet higher requirements from customers for environmentally friendly products.

Professional seminars and business-matching events will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition, including a seminar on “Breakthrough technologies and materials in the construction industry in post COVID-19”, which seeks to encourage businesses to continue research and produce new and high-tech products to meet urban construction and housing market demands towards green and sustainable development.

The exhibitions will offer a platform for companies to meet, exchange information, explore co-operation prospects, and introduce their latest products and technologies, according to the organisers.

They will also help exhibitors understand more about the market and consumers’ tastes so that they can map out appropriate business strategies.

Co-organised by the Ministry of Construction’s Information Centre and VIETBUILD Construction International Exhibition Organisation Corp, the exhibition will be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7./.