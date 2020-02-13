Culture - Sports Head coach Park punished for Sea Games red card Head coach of the Vietnamese national men’s football team Park Hang-seo has been fined 5,000 USD and banned from directing the team in four friendly matches for his complaint to the referee at SEA Games 30 in the Philippines in December last year.

Culture - Sports French pianist to perform works for the left hand French pianist Maxime Zecchini will play works for the left hand in a piano recital at the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF) in Ho Chi Minh City on February 23.