Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue (fourth from right), Speaker of the RoK's NA Kim Jin-pyo (fifth from right) and other officials at the VKIST inauguration ceremony on January 17 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue and Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 17 cut the ribbon to inaugurate the headquarters of the Vietnam-Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST) at the Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Hue said that the VKIST project is the fruit of the two countries’ cooperation in science, technology, and innovation, which is considered an inevitable trend of the times.

He said in the past time, the governments of the two countries have always paid special attention to VKIST and expected that the success of the institute model would create a driving force to promote the transformation of the national innovation system, contributing to a breakthrough for Vietnam's science and technology.



For his part, Kim said that the VKIST project is of great significance in the two countries’ cooperation in science, technology, and innovation.

This is also the largest project financed by the RoK's non-refundable aid in the world and is also the project to support the establishment of the first public research unit of the RoK, he said.

Emphasising that the success of VKIST completely depends on the researchers of the institute, he expects researchers to devote themselves to VKIST to contribute to the industrialisation and modernisation process of Vietnam.

The VKIST project is a development cooperation project between the two governments of Vietnam and the RoK. It is co-managed by the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)./.