Health Ministry orders tighter control of entry via border gates The Ministry of Transport has ordered its affiliates to strengthen the control of entry into Vietnam via border gates in an attempt to contain the spread of the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Health Infographic Punishment for false medical declaration Travellers immigrating from and to or transiting via Vietnam are asked to declare their travel history. If they refuse to do or make false declarations, they can be prosecuted.

Health Infographic Hanoi ensures sufficient supply of necessities amid COVID-19 developments Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested all parties concerned to ensure supply of essential goods to meet public demand amid developments of COVID-19 in Hanoi.

Society Medical declaration made compulsory for all passengers entering Vietnam Given the complicated developments of COVID-19 outbreak, all passengers entering Vietnam must fill in a medical declaration online or at the airports before entering Vietnam from 6:00am on March 7.