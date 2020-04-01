Health Ministry announces official fanpage on local social network
Health Ministry's fanpage on Lotus (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Ministry of Public Health announced on April 1 the launch of a fanpage called “Bo Y Te” (Health Ministry) on Lotus, a Vietnamese social network platform, on March 15, in order to promote recommendations on tackling COVID-19.
The ministry’s official fanpage will publish directions from the Government, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and the ministry relating to the pandemic and provide updated information on the situation in Vietnam and around the world.
The launch of the fanpage expresses the ministry’s determination to intensify communications activities to raise public awareness about the pandemic.
Subscribers to the official fanpage must download the Lotus app from the Appstore or CH Play on mobile phones or tablets, or visit https://lotus.vn/w.
As of March 30, 15 days after its creation, the fanpage had nearly 5,100 followers and had received thousands of comments each day./.