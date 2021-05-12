Health Ministry receives 10,000 COVID-19 test kits
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan received 10,000 sets of COVID-19 testing kits donated by the Ampharco U.S.A Pharmaceutical Joint Stock Company at a ceremony held in Hanoi on May 12.
At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the event, Thuan lauded the company’s success in using the technology from the Vietnam Military Medical University to produce the ‘made in Vietnam’ kits.
Licensed by the Ministry of Health to circulate under Decision No. 2263/QD-BYT issued on May 7, the Ampharco U.S.A’s AmphaBio HT- Hithroughput PCR COVID-19 kit can detect most of the current coronavirus variants. As a joint product between the firm and the university, it has been tested and clinically proven on 2,000 patient samples.
Highlighting the meaning of the aid, Thuan affirmed it demonstrated the firm’s corporate social responsibility in the fight against the pandemic.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)
Under the Prime Minister’s direction, the ministry set up a board for the mobilisation and coordination of resources for COVID-19 prevention and control in March. The freshly received test kits will be stored at the company’s warehouse to ensure preservation conditions and be distributed to localities in need following real-life situations./.