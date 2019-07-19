The health ministry has asked localities to kill mosquito larva at home and at working places and maintain this activity once a week in disease-prone areas. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Health has urged localities across the country to step up efforts to prevent the spread of dengue fever, which is at the peak season.According to the ministry, since the beginning of 2019, the country has recorded over 80,000 dengue cases, tripling that of the same period last year.Six deaths were reported so far.The highest number of dengue cases were reported in Khanh Hoa, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Binh Duong, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Ninh Thuan and Dong Nai.Given the situation, the health ministry has asked localities to kill mosquito larva at home and at working places and maintain this activity once a week in disease-prone areas.It requested cities and provinces to quickly detect and handle outbreaks to prevent the spread of the disease as well as organise more training courses for health workers.Vaccine for dengue fever has only been tested in a number of countries and has yet to be available in Vietnam.-VNA