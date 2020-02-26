World Cambodia extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor park The Cambodian government has decided to extend foreigners’ stay at Angkor Archeological Park in the northern province of Siem Reap, about 300km from the capital city of Phnom Penh.

World Cambodia expects to finalise FTA with China in November A free trade agreement (FTA) between Cambodia and China is expected to be finalised in November in a move to boost trade between the two countries, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

World Thailand approves aid package to help drought-hit farmers Thailand’s cabinet on February 25 approved a aid package worth 3.12 billion THB (98.3 million USD) to support farmers hurt by prolonged drought.

World Cobra Gold military exercise kicks off amidst coronavirus concerns Cobra Gold, one of the largest multinational military exercises in Asia-Pacific, kicked off in Thailand on February 25, with this year's event taking place under the heavy cloud of a fast-spreading novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).