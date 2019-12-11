ASEAN ASEAN to take immediate steps to combat drought ASEAN-member countries have vowed to take immediate action to resolve problems caused by worsening drought in Southeast Asia, especially in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region, which is especially susceptible to global warming.

World Thailand pushes biodegradable plastic bag research commercialization Thailand’s National Metal and Materials Technology Center (MTEC) has joined forces with private companies and SMEs in Thailand to develop bags made from tapioca starch which completely degrade in four months.

World Sea Games 30: Asia media praise Vietnamese football’s historic win Media in Asia have given words of praises to coach Park Hang-seo and his Vietnam U22s disciples after they defeated Indonesia 3-0 to become the champion of the 30th SEA Games men’s football in the Philippines on December 10.

World Indonesia, Japan to boost local currency use in bilateral transactions Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo and Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso recently signed an MoU on the use of the countries’ currencies in bilateral trade and direct investment transactions.