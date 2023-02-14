Environment Rare gray-shanked douc langurs sighted in Phu Yen province The Forest Protection Department of Tuy Hoa city in the central province of Phu Yen has coordinated with relevant units to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in Cam Tu village, Hoa Kien commune.

Society Vietnamese team race with time to save quake survivors The Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s search and rescue team raced with time to save survivors from the rubble in Turkey on their third working day following the devastating earthquake.

Society Binh Duong: thousands of factories to be moved from residential areas About 2,900 businesses and factories in residential areas of the southern province of Binh Duong will be re-located into industrial zones and clusters in the locality from 2024-2030, according to a plan sketched out by the provincial People’s Committee.

Society Vietnam presents medical equipment to quake-hit Turkey An international rescue delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security on February 12 presented medical equipment and supplies weighing 2 tonnes to Turkey, recently affected by a devastating earthquake, through this country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).