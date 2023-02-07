Offshore fishing vessels are required to install kinds of necessary equipment including locators, radar, short-term/medium-term/long-term Icom, and GPS satellite navigation equipment. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Nam (VNA) – With a better understanding of the fishery law and regulations, fishermen in the central province of Quang Nam are contributing to developing a sustainable modern fishing industry and removing the “yellow card” for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing imposed by the European Commission (EC).

Captain and vessel owner Le Quang Anh of Tam Hai commune, the province’s Nui Thanh district, said that before any fishing trip, he brings documents to Ky Ha port border guard station for registration.

The documents include the list of crewmembers, their working positions, hull insurance contract, crew insurance, and the vehicle's license plate.

He said that in addition to bringing along fishing equipment and tools, fishermen must fully comply with regulations on the at-sea fishing process following the Law on Fisheries.

For offshore fishing vessels, these requirements are much stricter to restrict their operation in other countries' fishing grounds.

Local authorities, border guards, coast guards, and fisheries surveillance forces regularly tell fishermen about the legal process of sea fishing, and this make them better aware of obeying relevant regulations.

Anh said that offshore fishing vessels in the district are required to install kinds of necessary equipment including locators, radar, short-term/medium-term/long-term Icom, and GPS satellite navigation equipment that help fishermen support each other when working at sea.

Vice Chairman of the province’s Hoi An City People's Committee Nguyen The Hung said that to develop a modern and sustainable marine fishing industry, over recent years, the city authorities and agencies have taken activities to increase public awareness of the fishery law and the fight against IUU fishing.

The city currently has more than 700 fishing vessels of all kinds. Right after the Lunar New Year late last month, local fishermen rushed to the sea.

All the vessels, especially those with high capacity, are fully equipped with the required communication devices.

Director of Quang Nam province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Pham Viet Tich said that this year, the province will keep strengthening communication activities besides efforts to improve fishing infrastructure, on-sea services, storage, and post-harvest processing./.