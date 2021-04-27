Historical epic to hit capital stages
The play Lam Vua (Be a King) will hit stages in Hanoi from April 27, telling a historical epic from the time of King Dinh Tien Hoang (924-979), who reigned Dai Co Viet (the former name of Vietnam) between 968 and 979.
The play is directed by Le Quy Duong, based on the script of Dang Chuong. The artists come from the Le Ngoc Theatre Company.
The play praises the patriotism and pride of the Vietnamese people who bravely gained independence from foreign enemies and declared national liberation and sovereignty, while also espousing the leadership of King Dinh Tien Hoang.
Apart from historical events, the play also features the love triangle between King Dinh Tien Hoang, Queen Duong Van Nga and General Le Hoan.
In 979, Do Thich, a mandarin, killed both King Dinh Tien Hoang and his crown prince Dinh Lien while they were sleeping. The four-year-old son of King Dinh Tien Hoang took the throne. The Song dynasty from China took advantage of the crisis to invade the country.
In this urgent situation, Queen Duong Van Nga decided to cede the Dinh dynasty's throne to General Le Hoan, the commander-in-chief of the royal army. He defeated the Song invasion and founded the Early Le dynasty under the title of King Le Dai Hanh. He was considered a national hero who saved the country from being dominated by the Chinese Song dynasty.
He then married Duong Van Nga and gave her the title of Dai Thang Minh.
Through the play, audiences will understand more about the love story between Queen Duong Van Nga and King Le Dai Hanh.
The play aims to give audiences an understanding of the love stories between the main characters and how above personal benefits and love stories, they took responsibility to protect the country.
Actor Van Hai will perform as King Dinh Tien Hoang while People’s Artist Le Ngoc will play Queen Duong Van Nga, who had a strong will, faithfulness and bravery.
Director Duong said the play will combine modern stage techniques with historical epic features. The background, sound and light effects as well as music by Meritorious Artist Manh Tien will help create attractiveness for the play.
Duong said he hopes to bring the stage art back to its golden peak as this art has been dominated by other types of entertainment in recent years.
The play will be performed on April 27-29 at Dai Nam Theatre and May 2-4 at Hanoi Opera House./.