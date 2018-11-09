Solid waste can be classified by source or characteristics, and the work has been piloted in Ho Chi Minh City over the past decade. However, shortcomings in waste management and collection have hindered the city’s environmental protection efforts.

Some 40 percent of waste collection units in the City are managed by district level public service companies, with the rest private firms. Private waste collection costs are irregular. Therefore, over the past 10 years, the city’s waste classification is only in pilot mode.

The city aims to reduce the percentage of landfill use to 50 percent by 2020 and 20 percent byb2025. To meet the target, the city must make more efforts in classifying waste at source and increasing the rate of recycling waste.-VNA