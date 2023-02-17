Fabricated parking structure can be easily and quickly installed, or dismantled and relocated when needed. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has asked the Ministry of Construct for a guideline to implement a pilot on multi-storey parking structures in the city.

According to the committee, the city’s parking network has not been given proper investment as planned. It now has about 900 ha for parking areas, accounting for just 20% of the total areas planned.

Previously, the city planned to build four underground parking lots in the city’s centre. However, by now, none of the projects have been implemented.

The city’s authorities are now managing more than 850,000 cars and over 7.8 million motorbikes, excluding those registered in other localities but still run on the city’s roads. They said the implementation of temporary fabricated multi-storey parking structures is very necessary to partly meet the needs of people and businesses as well as help reduce traffic congestion and enhance traffic order and safety.

The fabricated parking structures can be built on public land, parks, or construction sites of pending projects.

They have advantages for requiring only about three months to install, occupying about 49 sq.m for 16-21 cars, even the nine-seat ones, and bear low costs compared to underground parking spaces, according to the city’s Transport Department. And they can be easily and quickly installed, or dismantled and relocated when needed./.