Environment Wholesale markets see a drop in waste The volume of waste relative to the total agricultural produce reaching focal points in Ho Chi Minh City has tended to decrease thanks to partial processing at source, according to the city people’s committee.

Environment Japan supports Vietnam in building legal regulations on waste management Cooperation in waste management and the building of emission-free circular economy was highlighted at the third meeting of the Joint Committee of Vietnam’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and Japan’s Ministry of the Environment on March 10.

Environment Efforts made to secure equitable, sustainable management of rivers In the face of growing pressure on water resources in recent years, authorities in Vietnam, including the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), have been striving to ensure the equitable and sustainable management of rivers nationwide.

Environment Tien Giang's district launches measures to ensure production in dry season Cai Lay district in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang is implementing a series of measures for natural disaster prevention in face of complicated weather developments, drought, and saline intrusion during the dry season.