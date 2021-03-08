HCM City to focus on major, urgent transport projects
Ho Chi Minh City will focus investment on major and urgent transportation projects facilitating regional connectivity, heard a working session of the municipal People’s Committee's working group on the 2021 plan of the municipal Department of Transport on March 8.
Tran Quang Lam, Director of the municipal Department of Transport, said that the city will speed up the preparation of investment and propose investment plans for major and urgent projects linking regional localities as well as industrial parks and clusters, as well as export processing zones and seaports.
The projects include Belt Roads No. 2 and 3, HCM City-Moc Bai Expressway, Nguyen Khoai road’s bridge, National Highways No. 50 and 22, Can Gio bridge, and overhead roads.
At the same time, the city will launch infrastructure serving the eastern interactive urban area - Thu Duc city, while applying measures to speed up the progress of important projects.
Lam said that the department will coordinate with the Department of Planning and Architecture and the People’s Committee of Thu Duc city as well as districts to adjust their transport infrastructure planning, especially for projects linking regions of the city as well as between the city and provinces in the southern key economic region.
At the session, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Hoa Binh asked the Department of Transport to pay greater attention to transport connectivity projects, especially those connecting with Long An, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau provinces. Meanwhile, the department should also focus on waterway projects which serve the connection with southern localities., he said.
He underlined the need to set a specific schedule for the completion of the Belt Roads No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 to facilitate the city’s transport connectivity./.