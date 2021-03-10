This is one of many newly-opened parks in Binh Duong’s provincial capital of Thu Dau Mot.

Covering an area of 550 sq m, the park has become a popular spot for people in nearby industrial parks and neighbouring areas to meet.

Green spaces at tourism sites, residential areas, the inner city, and elsewhere have helped beautify one of the most developed cities in the southern region. Over the last three years, Thu Dau Mot has invested nearly 900,000 USD in greenery projects.

Demand for green space is an urgent issue on the context of rapid urbanisation, and the city’s policy of turning “golden land” areas into parks has partly met the needs of local residents./.

